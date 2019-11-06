The 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival gears up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is lucky to host the St. Louis International Film Festival, the 10-day festival includes hundreds of films. Screenings start Thursday at various locations throughout the St. Louis area. The feature-length documentary "Restless" is among the many movies that will be shown.

Chris King, editor of the St. Louis American and the subject of the documentary, visits Fox 2 News to discuss the film and the upcoming screening.

"Restless"

Sunday, November 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Brown Hall at Washington University

Free admission

For more information on other screenings, visit cinemastlouis.org