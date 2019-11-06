The 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival gears up

Posted 12:25 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, November 6, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is lucky to host the St. Louis International Film Festival, the 10-day festival includes hundreds of films. Screenings start Thursday at various locations throughout the St. Louis area. The feature-length documentary "Restless" is among the many movies that will be shown.

Chris King, editor of the St. Louis American and the subject of the documentary, visits Fox 2 News to discuss the film and the upcoming screening.

"Restless"
Sunday, November 10 at 12:30 p.m.
Brown Hall at Washington University
Free admission

For more information on other screenings, visit cinemastlouis.org 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.