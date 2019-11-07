3 killed in 4-hour span in separate Kansas City shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say three people have been killed in separate shootings in a four-hour span in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that the first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. The victim was found on a street and died at the scene.

Three hours later, officers were responding to a report of a shooting when they learned that a gunshot victim had been taken to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant. Officers found the woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle. She died at the scene.

Authorities say a third person was fatally shot around 7:15 p.m. on the front porch of a home. Police say the victim was in his late teens or early 20s.

Police Sgt. Jake Becchina says there is “no indication that the events are related in any way.”
