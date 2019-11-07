× Belleville man attacks mother with knife in her own home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Belleville man Thursday after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife.

According to a spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department, the incident occurred November 5 just after 12:50 p.m. 911 operators received a call from a cellphone and heard a woman screaming for help. An operator located a name and address associated with that phone number and dispatched police to the 600 block of Vicksburg Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene, looked through a front window, and saw the woman on the floor and a man walking towards her with a knife in hand.

The responding officers drew their weapons and ordered the man to drop the knife. The man complied and was taken into custody.

EMS arrived to provide medical care to the victim, who told police that the suspect was, in fact, her son. He forced his way into her home and, after a verbal confrontation, attacked and stabbed her. The victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital and said to be in stable condition.

The victim’s son, Andrew Huber, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

A St. Clair County Judge set Huber’s bond at $500,000.