Bethalto man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three children

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 45-year-old Bethalto man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting three children.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Eric B. Rusk was charged on May 12, 2017 with multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He ultimately pleaded guilty to three of those counts, one for each victim.

Prosecutors said the assaults began in 2011 in Rusk’s home. All three victims were under the age of 13 when they were assaulted.

The state’s attorney’s office reached a plea agreement with Rusk after consulting with the victims and their families. Rusk will be sentenced to 21 years in prison, where he’ll be required to serve 85 percent of his time. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.