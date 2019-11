× Blues forward Alexander Steen placed on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong recently announced that forward Alexander Steen has been placed on injured reserve due to a left high ankle sprain. Steen has returned to St. Louis and will be re-evaluated by team doctors after a four week rest period.

Steen is in his 12th season with the Blues and has appeared in all 17 games this season.