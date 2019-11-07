× Cresco Labs launches incubator program for Illinois dispensary applicants

ST. LOUIS – There’s help coming to those interested in selling recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Cresco Labs one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States is launching an incubator program for those looking to profit off of cannabis.

Nearly 130 people will undergo training on how to apply for a dispensary license. The state’s new recreational marijuana law gives people from disadvantaged areas an advantage in obtaining a license.

Cresco Labs is also sponsoring events to help people clear their records of previous convictions.