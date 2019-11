× Doctors circulate petition for Missouri Medicaid expansion

ST. LOUIS – Many doctors in the St. Louis region will make house calls on Thursday.

The director of the Siteman Cancer Center and others will go door-to-door to push for the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri. They will collect signatures on a petition to put Medicaid expansion on a statewide ballot next year.

If the state expands Medicaid, as many as 200,000 people may get new coverage.