× Edwardsville High School student in police custody after threatening to bring gun to campus

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A student is in police custody after telling others at Edwardsville High School that they were going to bring a gun to school. A statement from the school says that charges are pending in this case. The student did not have a gun and no weapon was found on school property.

School Superintendent Jason Henderson says that a Snapchat was sent by another student telling others what the student had said. The school is in the process of identifying the person who sent it to stop the continuation of social media posts.

The school is thanking students who reported the threat. The situation was handled swiftly thanks to their actions in coordination with administrators and the Edwardsville Police Department.

More than a third of students at Edwardsville High School missed school Wednesday after learning of rumors that someone was going to bring a gun to campus. This comes after racial problems boiled over Tuesday, resulting in at least one fight and hateful social media messages.

Approximately 2,500 students attend Edwardsville High School. Eight percent of the student body is African-American. One man who works with African-American high school students said those students told him they heard racial slurs at school.

“It hurts my heart, too. I thought we were so far past that,” said Nate Hickman. “It’s 2019, almost 2020, and still dealing with it. It’s a shame.”

Five extra police and folks from school administration patrolled the school Wednesday making sure everyone was safe.

This is our previous report from Roche Madden: