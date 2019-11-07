× Grandson on a mission to take his grandma to every national park before 90

ST. LOUIS – An Ohio grandmother is on a mission to visit every national park and Thursday she’s set to visit the Gateway Arch.

89-year-old Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad started the national park tour in 2015 at the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, and Gateway Arch National Park is their last park to visit in the continental U.S.

With her grandson, Brad as her travel companion 89-year-old Joy Ryan wants to see all 61 parks before she turns 90.

Brad told his grandmother about a trip he took hiking the Appalachian Trail and she said she regretted never doing anything like that.