Grandson on a mission to take his grandma to every national park before 90
ST. LOUIS – An Ohio grandmother is on a mission to visit every national park and Thursday she’s set to visit the Gateway Arch.
89-year-old Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad started the national park tour in 2015 at the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, and Gateway Arch National Park is their last park to visit in the continental U.S.
With her grandson, Brad as her travel companion 89-year-old Joy Ryan wants to see all 61 parks before she turns 90.
Brad told his grandmother about a trip he took hiking the Appalachian Trail and she said she regretted never doing anything like that.
Did you know that California holds the record for the most US National Parks? We just finished exploring our ninth and final park in California, Death Valley! Alaska has eight US National Parks, making it a close runner up. We hope to make it there in 2020 for Grandma Joy’s 90th trip around the sun, but for now we are enJOYing this awesome milestone in our journey. #Milestones #GrandmaJoysRoadTrip #findyourpark #usnationalparks #nationalparks #explorecalifornia #redwoodnationalpark #yosemitenationalpark #sequoianationalpark #kingscanyonnationalpark #joshuatreenationalpark #channelislandsnationalpark #lassenvolcanicnationalpark #pinnaclesnationalpark #deathvalleynationalpark