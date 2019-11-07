HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum to host Single Ventricle Family Forum Brunch event next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Single Ventricle Family Forum Brunch event is for families of patients of all ages, who have a single ventricle heart defect. The event takes place on Saturday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis.

Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Caroline Lee along with Julie Stumpf from St. Louis Children's and Washington University Heart Center joined FOX 2 to discuss what is single ventricle heart disease and what does a child with this and their families have to go through.

Single Ventricle Family Forum Brunch

Saturday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis

RSVP: 314-393-9915

www.stlouischildrens.org