Loop Trolley receives funding to operate until January 1

ST. LOUIS - A much-needed loan will help the Loop Trolley continue operations for the rest of the year but for fewer hours.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District has given the system a $90,000 dollar loan. The money will help the loop trolley operate until January 1.

Bi-state Development Agency which operates MetroLink and Metro buses has also been asked to explore a viable solution to continue the long-term operations of the trolley which would include a Metro takeover of the service.