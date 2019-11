Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Steve Pick is no stranger to music stores. He is the records inventory manager at Euclid Records for the last 20 years and at Vintage Vynl for 20 years before that. He is the subject of a documentary called, "Other Music." We ask him how accurate is the documentary in describing the independent music industry.

Other Music

Sunday, November10, 6:30pm

The Stage at KDHX.

More information: Cinemastlouis.org