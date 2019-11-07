× Ring in holiday cheer, Six Flags expands Holiday In The Park for the season

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis is expanding its Holiday In The Park for the season with new and updated attractions and more than a million lights across the park.

This year’s Holiday In The Park will feature a new miss kitty’s Christmas show, an interactive holiday puppet show, and a new gingerbread village. You can also celebrate with glowing campfires and s’ mores locations.

Ring in holiday cheer November 23 through January 1.