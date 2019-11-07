Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Ring in holiday cheer, Six Flags expands Holiday In The Park for the season

Posted 6:46 am, November 7, 2019, by

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis is expanding its Holiday In The Park for the season with new and updated attractions and more than a million lights across the park.

This year’s Holiday In The Park will feature a new miss kitty’s Christmas show, an interactive holiday puppet show, and a new gingerbread village.  You can also celebrate with glowing campfires and s’ mores locations.

Ring in holiday cheer November 23 through January 1.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.