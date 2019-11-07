Second troubling incident this week at Edwardsville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Edwardsville High School student threatened to bring a gun to school, the second such incident to occur this week.

District officials said Thursday morning's incident is not connected to what happened earlier this week when rumors of a threat proved to be false. That came after a racial slur posted on social media.

On Thursday, the district said a group of students reported they heard another student say that he would bring a gun to school.

After word of the incident appeared on social media, district officials reacted quickly.

The principal sent emails to parents making them aware of the situation. Officials said the school resource officer immediately identified the student and escorted the student to the principal’s office.

The district superintendent praised the students who reported the threat, which was described as an isolated incident and an unfortunate comment made by the student.

"We’re not sure what it was but the student definitely chose a bad day to make a statement like that, considering the events that happened at the school over the last couple of days,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson, Edwardsville School District VII. “But we take all threats seriously. The administration brought the student in and, with the work and help of the Edwardsville Police Department, found that his statement to be false. The student did not have a gun on campus.”

Dr. Henderson said this incident is a teachable moment; to remind students that whatever they say or post online about a threat, even if they are joking, will be taken seriously.

The district said it will take disciplinary action against the student and Edwardsville police are still investigating. Officials are not identifying the student.