Greitens’ legal team cleared after accusations of threat against Gardner

Posted 2:31 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, November 7, 2019

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS – A special prosecutor tasked with determining if attorneys for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens threatened St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says in a report that no crime as committed.

The report from retired Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Michael Bradley was released Thursday.

Bradley found that while Greitens’ attorneys made aggressive statements, there was no evidence they tried to “harass, intimidate or threaten the Circuit Attorney.”

Gardner didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Gardner, a Democrat, charged the Republican governor with invasion of privacy in February 2018 for allegedly taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.

Gardner accused Greitens’ attorneys of threatening to “ruin” her over the charges.

The criminal case was later dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.