St. Ann police search for suspect who stole car, rammed cruiser

ST. ANN, Mo. - St. Ann police are searching for a man they said stole a car, crashed into a police cruiser, and ran from officers. While they do not believe the man is a danger to the public, police said the suspect has a violent past.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 7), a St. Ann officer spotted a car speeding and driving erratically while traveling eastbound on St. Charles Rock Road, according to St. Ann police Captain Dan Cowsert.

The car crashed into a separate St. Ann police cruiser in Breckenridge Hills. The driver got out and ran, leaving behind a teenage passenger who is cooperating with police.

"Baffles me why somebody would put somebody else in danger, especially a minor," Cowsert said. "Just senseless."

Cowsert said both cars sustained minor damage. The suspect car was reported stolen out of O'Fallon, Missouri about a month ago. Police believe it was a rental car that was not returned.

Investigators believe they know who the driver is but have not been able to track him down yet.

"If you're going to come to St. Ann and commit a crime, we're going to do everything that we can to apprehend you," Cowsert said.

Police are not identifying the man because he has not been charged yet. However, once arrested, the suspect faces charges of assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cowsert said they do not believe the man in his 40s to be a danger to the community but he has a violent past, including charges and convictions for assaults and robberies. Police do not believe the suspect has a connection to St. Ann, so they do not assume he will stick around the area, but they will keep searching for him.

"We will continue to look for this suspect, and we will find him," Cowsert said.