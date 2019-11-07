TEH Realty residents worry about the future of problem property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUOS – Residents living at the TEH Realty apartment building in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis are concerned conditions are only going to get worse.

The City of St. Louis is in the process of notifying the owner of Southwest Crossing it is a nuisance property with multiple building code violations.

Some residents feared their water would be shut off because city officials say the property owner is behind on the water bill by approximately $4,000. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office said the water will remain on and residents will not be forced to leave.

Fox 2 reported on piles of trash surrounding the building on Wednesday. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said the city’s refuse department removed the trash Thursday and a bill will be sent to the property owner.

Residents showed us boarded up windows and broken windows on Thursday. They say THE Realty has been an absent landlord is not responding to their concerns.

“I myself have seen the property go from good to bad,” said resident Terrell Woodson.

Arlene Hope has lived in the apartments for about a year and plans on moving out Tuesday. She says she has trouble breathing because there is black mold in a vacant apartment unit next to her unit.