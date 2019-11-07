The 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival opens tonight

ST. LOUIS - The 28th annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival opens November 7 kicking off with the movie Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johannsson and Adam Driver.

The movie makes it's St. Louis premiere Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

The St. Louis International Flim Festival runs through November 17 and will screen 389 films over the next week and a half. Including feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

The film festival has grown into one of the premier gatherings in the country to high-light movies, documentaries, and special event programs.

The festival schedule, ticket and venue information, and a complete list of films are available at Cinemastlouis.org.

