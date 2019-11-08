10-year-old committed to state care in Missouri teen’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. –  A 10-year-old boy involved in the death of a St. Joseph boy whose body was found in a burned-out house has been committed to the Missouri Department of Youth Services.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the boy was one of three minors investigated in the death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley. Investigators believe Satterley died in a house fire on Feb. 20 but his body was not found until April 25.

At a hearing Tuesday, the 10-year-old was placed in the care of state social services. Chief Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said the length of time the boy will be committed has not been determined.

A judge ruled in September enough evidence existed to show the boy committed involuntary manslaughter and arson.

A case against a 12-year-old is pending. The case against a 15-year-old was dismissed in May.

