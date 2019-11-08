× Commerce Bank experiencing account problems

St. Louis — There is an issue for Commerce Bank customers. Those who have direct deposits that normally would be going into their Commerce Bank accounts are not seeing those deposits credited to their accounts this morning. Commerce Bank is aware of the problem and it working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Here is the latest statement from Commerce Bank.

During nightly processing, we encountered an unexpected system issue.

This issue impacted customers’ deposit account current balances and we apologize for any inconvenience.

We have been actively addressing the issue since early this morning; account information should be updated in the next few hours.

We will work with our customers to take care of concerns resulting from this issue.

Customers with immediate needs are asked to visit their closest branch; or call the customer care center at 1-877-278-1744.

We will share an update as soon as the situation has been resolved.