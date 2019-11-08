× Good Samaritan struck after crash on I-55 in Jefferson County

FESTUS, Mo. — A crash closed southbound Interstate 55 in Jefferson County. The crash happened at around 8:00pm near the US 61 at the 169-mile marker. The crash was so bad that MoDOT said the highway was going to be closed for several hours. It is now open.

Police believe a minivan heading southbound on I-55 struck two tractor-trailers. A delivery truck driver saw the crash and pulled over to help. This Good Samaritan was also struck.

There are four people who may have been injured in this collision. The delivery truck driver was flown to a hospital. The others were sent by ambulance.

The conditions and identities of those involved in the crash are not known at this time. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.