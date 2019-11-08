Drastic drop in temperatures are altering Veterans Day weekend plans

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Veterans day observance in St. Louis begins Saturday with the St. Patrick Center 4th annual Veterans day 5k run at 9 am. More memorials and ceremonies will be taking place on Monday, but those will be impacted by the drastic drop in temperatures.
These are the ceremonies that have been moved because of the cold:
- Belleville Ceremony at 11:00 am Monday moved indoors to Belleville City Hall
- St. Charles County Ceremony rescheduled to 1:00 pm Sunday, November 10th at Veteran’s Tribute Park
- St. Peter’s Ceremony at 10:00 am Monday moved indoors to Cultural Arts Centre at St. Peters City Hall
- O’Fallon Ceremony at 11:00 am Monday moved to First Baptist Church; Parade canceled