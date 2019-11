Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many adults do develop typical symptoms fever, sore throat, body aches, etc when they get influenza. But it is very common for older adults to be sick from the flu and not show any signs of fever, cough, sore throat. Instead, older adults with the flu often experience weakness, dizziness, loss of appetite, confusion or general malaise.

Dr. Debbie Zimmerman Chief Medical Officer from Essence Healthcare joined FOX 2 with tips on how to protect yourself from influenza.