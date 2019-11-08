Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Explosion demolishes apartments above Lebanon business
Explosion demolishes apartments above Lebanon, Illinois business

Posted 8:57 pm, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19PM, November 8, 2019
LEBANON, Ill. - Mayor Rich Wilken tells FOX 2 that a natural gas explosion has demolished apartments above a business on West St. Louis Street at Highway 4 in Lebanon, Illinois. He does not believe anyone was injured in this incident.

Several fire departments are on the scene. The St. Clair Office of Emergency Management says Mascoutah, Trenton and O’Fallon Fire Departments are responding mutual aid with Lebanon Firefighters.

FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet is still working on gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

Live video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter:

