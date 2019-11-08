Free Screening: St. Louis International Film Festival features ‘Our Bodies Our Doctors’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nearly one in four American women have an abortion during their lifetime, yet the doctors who perform this procedure are rarely talked about or seen.

The film 'Our Bodies Our Doctors' follows the doctors behind the scenes. The documentary makes its premiere at St. Louis International Film Festival.

The St. Louis International Flim Festival runs through November 17 and will screen 389 films over the next week and a half. Including feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

The festival schedule, ticket and venue information, and a complete list of films are available at Cinemastlouis.org.