Fundraiser planned for St. Louis detective shot while attending high school reunion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Family, friends, and colleagues are hoping the community will come out to support a St. Louis Police detective who was shot while attending a high school reunion event. Detective Shawn Cleveland was among five people shot when a fight broke out in early October at Normandy High School.

“Detective Cleveland identified himself as an officer to intercede like all policemen will do. In the process of taking police action, someone shot him,” Captain Donnell Moore said.

Moore said Cleveland was shot twice in the torso and has been through two surgeries. He described Cleveland as a bright, ambitious officer.

“He is one of my younger, aggressive detectives. He’s part of my non-fatal shooting team. And burglary squad. For his age, and for the amount of time he’s been in the department, I would say he’s very mature. In the aspect of how he conducts his work,” Captain Donnell Moore said.

Members of the department have planned an event Sunday to support Detective Cleveland.

“We put this fundraiser together because we want to help him,” Capt. Moore said. “All of that goes to Detective Cleveland. To assist in paying his bills.”