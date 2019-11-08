McCluer North Stars back on the gridiron after ineligible player fallout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The McCluer North Stars faced the Parkway West Longhorns on the road after giving up their home-field advantage. The Stars' quarterback was not on the field after he was deemed ineligible to play. Football fans talked with FOX 2 about the fallout.

That player was not a part of the Friday night lights and the athletic director is still on leave. As the investigation continues, the game went on, and we talked to fans watching from both sides of the stands.

This is a sensitive subject for those rooting for McCluer North. Most said they had no comment on the situation. Many said they believed the student playing without qualifying was an honest mistake.

"I just want to be out there, on the field, to help my team," said former McCluer North player Jason Easley.

The district said this was an internal investigation and they would not go into detail on why that student was ineligible. No word yet on if there will be any other actions taken aside from McCluer North giving up the home advantage.