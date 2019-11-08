Officer who said ‘Going rogue feels good’ pleads guilty to excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former St. Louis Police Officer Randy Hays admitted his role today in the beating of a fellow officer. It follows a 2018 federal indictment that accused four St. Louis Police Officers of mistaking their undercover colleague for a protestor and then trying to cover up what they did.

Randy Hays pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force. Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty to perjury in September 2019. Former officers Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers are headed to trial on December 2nd.

The beating of their undercover colleague was during protests after the 2017 acquittal of former Officer Jason Stockley, who was captured on dashcam video shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith. Stockley’s acquittal led to weeks of protests, which activated the police department’s Civil Disobedience Team. The four former officers were on that team when they reportedly mistook an undercover officer for a protestor, beat him, and then tried covering it up.

Text messages between the officers became key to the indictment which said in part, “(The accused officers) expressed disdain for the Stockley protestors and excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so…”

The Feds captured a text from Randy Hays that read “going rogue does feel good.”

His plea agreement could lead to up to ten years in prison and he had to forfeit his police license.