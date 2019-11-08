PICTURES: Halloween Party at Ballpark Village 2019 part 1

It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in St. Louis, presented by Ballpark Village and Johnnie Brocks. Hundreds of costumed revelers were on hand with a select few participating in a costume contest where one lucky winner took home thousands of dollars in prizes.

Photo Gallery

