PICTURES: Halloween Party at Ballpark Village 2019 part 2

It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in St. Louis, presented by Ballpark Village and Johnnie Brocks. Hundreds of costumed revelers were on hand with a select few participating in a costume contest where one lucky winner took home thousands of dollars in prizes.
It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in St. Louis, presented by Ballpark Village and Johnnie Brocks. Hundreds of costumed revelers were on hand with a select few participating in a costume contest where one lucky winner took home thousands of dollars in prizes.