Prep Football Playoffs Preview: DeSmet to face CBC, McCluer takes on Hazelwood East

Posted 12:02 am, November 8, 2019, by

The second week of the playoffs in high school football is upon us this coming weekend, November 8 and 9, 2019.

Among many of the great match-ups, one of the best will be the rematch between 10-0 DeSmet and 8-2 CBC. DeSmet knocked off the two time defending state champ CBC, 42-14 on September 20th. DeSmet head coach Robert Steeples says these two teams know each other very well. The big rematch is set for Friday, November 8 at DeSmet High School.

The McCluer Comets have had a resurgent season in football with an 8-2 record. They got reinforcements when McCluer South-Berkeley's football team merged with theirs this year. McCluer faces a familiar foe as well in Hazelwood East (4-6). That game will be Saturday, November 9 at 1:00 PM at McCluer High School.

 

