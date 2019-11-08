Schnucks expanding curbside pickup service to 59 stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks is doubling the number of locations for their curbside pick up.  Now 59 stores will have the service available,

Curbside pickup customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the pickup option, and time for pick up at the curb of their store.  When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks teammate will deliver the items to the customer's vehicle.

InstaCart processing fees on curbside pickup orders are waived for Schnucks Delivers express members.  Fees are $1.99 for nonmembers with orders of $35 or more.

