St. Louis Aldermen seeking to overturn public vote on ward reduction

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Board of Aldermen is working to overturn a public vote on ward reduction .

Back in 2012, city voters passed a measure cutting the Wards and Aldermen in half to 14. The measure takes effect in 2022. Mayor Lyda Krewson opposes a re-vote; she already threatened to veto a similar bill last year.

Two other bills are also being introduced on Friday.

Board Bill 120 Banning the box would prevent employers in the city from asking job applicants if they’ve been convicted of a felony. Another bill would ban healthcare providers from conducting sexual orientation conversion therapy on minors.