St. Louis County now provides free feminine hygiene products for inmates

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County will now provide women with free feminine hygiene products in custody.

The policy change comes after the county's Department of Justice Services teamed up with Missouri Appleseed a non-profit dedicated to public health and criminal justice issues.

Officials surveyed females in custody and found 75 percent said they used homemade hygiene products. Nearly one third reported infections due to a lack of access to hygiene products.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons last year mandated that feminine hygiene products be available to all female inmates in federal institutions at no cost.