St. Louis Fire Chief discusses upcoming Guns ‘n Hoses boxing matches

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The annual Budweiser Guns 'n Hoses boxing matches to raise money for Backstoppers is quickly approaching. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor. Police and firefighters will be squaring off against each other in the ring. Joining us to tell us more about this fundraising event is St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

This year's event is on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, November 27th at 6:30 at the Enterprise Center. Tickets sold out last year, weeks before the event. Lower level tickets are $35 and the upper-level tickets are $20 dollars.