T-Mobile announces $15 monthly cellphone plan

ST. LOUIS - Looking to save some cash for the holidays? T-Mobile announced plans to light up its 5-g network on December 6 along with a new low-price plan.

For $15 dollars a month users can get up to 2 gigabytes of high-speed data. A monthly allotment of 2GB is enough to support most online-browsing and social-media use.

The cellphone company says the new plan is aimed at those with a more modest income and would guarantee the price and gradually increase customers’ data caps overtime for five years.

The new $15 dollar plan is contingent on the still-pending merger with Sprint. The Justice Department and FCC recently approved T-Mobile's merger with Sprint.

If that deal doesn’t go through, then neither will the new plans.