T-Mobile announces $15 monthly cellphone plan

Posted 11:23 am, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Looking to save some cash for the holidays?  T-Mobile announced plans to light up its 5-g network on December 6 along with a new low-price plan.

For $15 dollars a month users can get up to 2 gigabytes of high-speed data.  A monthly allotment of 2GB is enough to support most online-browsing and social-media use.

The cellphone company says the new plan is aimed at those with a more modest income and would guarantee the price and gradually increase customers’ data caps overtime for five years.

The new $15 dollar plan is contingent on the still-pending merger with Sprint. The Justice Department and FCC recently approved T-Mobile's merger with Sprint.

If that deal doesn’t go through, then neither will the new plans.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.