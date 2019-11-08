Target neighborhoods identified for new $5 million St. Louis Cure Violence program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Parts of several neighborhoods have been identified as places to be targeted in the city's new Cure Violence program. The Chicago-based non-profit has been contracted by the city of St. Louis for $5 million for its public health approach to violence prevention.

The sites to be targeted include parts of Wells Goodfellow, Hamilton Heights. Walnut Park, and Dutchtown.

The Cure Violence program is in 23 cities. City officials have said that they hope to see a significant drop in St. Louis homicides by next summer.

Elliott Davis recently interviewed former Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson. He says Cure Violence is unlikely to yield the expected results without a lot more added to it and stresses that a number of cities that have Cure Violence are still among the nation's most dangerous.