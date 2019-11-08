Timberland High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors” entered into STL High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Timberland High School Theatre department presents Howard Ashman’s Little Shop of Horrors this weekend and these young performers are hoping for more than just applause. Their production is entered into the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA), a program created by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, the Fabulous Fox Theatre, and the Muny.

Melissa Queen-Couch, theatre teacher and director for Timerbland High School, says the students “have stepped up their level because they really want that chance to perform on the Fox stage and in order to do that, they have to be nominated for best Musical so they really push themselves to do that.”

Melissa has been entering Timberland High School’s Musicals into the awards since its fruition in 2017. Last year, they won Outstanding Production for the Addams Family along with Outstanding Supporting Actor and several other nominations.

The students playing the lead characters in Little Shop of Horrors both attended the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards last year. And both agreed on one thing – amazing!

“It was an amazing experience; it really got me thinking into what I would be doing after high school” says Kyle Rehme, playing “Seymour.” Kyle won Outstanding Supporting Actor in the SLHSMTA last year for playing Uncle Fester in Timberland High School’s The Addams Family.

“It was amazing just being [at the Fox Theatre]… We got to rehearse with some really cool directors who helped us put our piece together.” says Hallie Fisher, playing “Audrey.” Hallie is also a Muny Teen. “Getting the opportunity to see other schools perform what they worked so hard on was awesome.”

Kyle and Hallie have both been entered to win Outstanding Actor and Actress in 2020. To learn more about the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards and to see other high school musicals entered, visit slhsmta.com. For tickets to Timberland’s Little Shop of Horrors, visit wentzville.k12.mo.us/ths.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.