Weekends on the Web: November 9-10, 2019 -Veterans Day Weekend

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, November 9-10, 2019 -Veteran’s Day Weekend

Veterans Day 5K and Parade

Date: Saturday, November 9 Venue: Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, Downtown St. Louis

Run begins at 9:00am - Includes a timed 5K, One-Mile Fun-Run, and free Kids’ Dash.

Includes a timed 5K, One-Mile Fun-Run, and free Kids’ Dash. St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance Ceremony -10:30am

35th Annual Veterans Day Parade - Noon - The parade will begin at Chestnut St. and Tucker Blvd.

5k Registration: http://stpatrickcenter.org/vet5k/

Observance and Parade: https://mohistory.org/events/st-louis-veterans-day-observance_1573317000

Collinsville Hometown Heroes Celebration

Date: Sunday, November 10 Venue: Gateway Center, Collinsville, IL

Time: 2:00-3:00pm Admission: Free

Bring your family to honor local veteran heroes. Doors open at 1:00pm. The ceremony will feature speakers and live music. Display tables will showcase resources for veterans and their families.

http://www.discovercollinsville.com/events/details/collinsville-hometown-heroes-celebration-8413

Veterans Day Ceremonies – Monday, Nov. 11

Venue: Downtown Public Square, Belleville, IL

Time: 11:00am

https://www.belleville.net/Calendar

Venue: St. Peters, MO City Hall

Time: 10:00am

www.stpetersmo.net

Venue: Veterans Memorial Walk, O'Fallon, MO

Time: 11:00am

All are invited to attend this ceremony honoring and thanking our veterans. Parking is available.

https://www.ofallon.mo.us/veterans-memorial-walk

Schlafly Full Moon Festival

Date: Saturday, November 9 Venue: Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO

Time: 4:00pm-10:00pm Admission: Free

A six-pack of bonfires awaits you each Fall at our Full Moon Festival. Join us as we celebrate the harvest with live music and a pig roast. Local chefs will also compete in the deliciously-competitive Schlafly Chili Cook-Off The stars of the night are always the kegs of White Lager, Pumpkin Ale, Hard Apple Cider, Pilsner, Coffee Stout, and other seasonal favorites.

http://www.schlafly.com/events/fullmoon/

Science Uncorked

Date: Saturday, November 9 Venue: Saint Louis Science Center

Time: 7:00pm Tickets: $60 at the door the day of the event

Explore the chemistry and science behind wine. The Science Center’s annual Science Uncorked event for adults ages 21 and up features over 80 wine and spirits for sampling, small plates, science demonstrations, live music and more.

https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/science-uncorked/

Cookie Crumb Trail

Date: Saturday, November 9 Venue: Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Tickets: $20.00 day of

Follow the Cookie Crumb Trail! Get into the Holiday spirit as you sample cookies at participating locations.

https://www.visitstegen.com/upcoming-events/

Webster Groves Historical Society Christmas Market

Date: Sunday, November 10 Venue: Rolling Ridge Nursery, Webster Groves, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:30pm Admission: Free

Stroll and shop at participating shops and businesses in historic downtown Webster Groves. There are refreshments in the stores, strolling carolers, Santa Claus, carriage rides, and a trolley to transport visitors around Webster.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2392970450921188/

http://historicwebster.org/

Edwardsville Band Booster Craft Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 9-10 Venue: Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, IL

Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

A unique way to knock out some Christmas shopping. There are more than 250 booths featuring quality handcrafted items, handcrafted gifts, and specialty items to choose. Visit the bake sale that’s full of homemade goods for a quick snack or a take home treat. A full lunch is also available. There are great door prizes and free parking. No strollers please.

https://www.edwardsvillebands.com/craft-fair

SLSO: Mozart’s Great Mass

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 9-10 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$83.00

A mystery lies at the heart of Mozart’s Mass in C minor. Why did Mozart leave this masterful, dramatic work unfinished? Rumors abound of a family reunion ruined and of a musical love-letter undermined by tragedy. Five guest artists, all Mozart specialists, travel from across the globe to bring Mozart’s unfinished work to life.

https://shop.slso.org/events?view=list

The Rep’s Studio Theatre: Feeding Beatrice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 9-10 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday 4p & 8p; Sunday: 2p & 7p Tickets: $46-$71

It starts with the sound of a spoon scraping against glass and the wet noise of lips smacking together. June and Lurie have a haunting new houseguest – and she’s ravenously hungry. They do their best to keep her fed and happy, but Beatrice always demands more.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/feeding-beatrice

St. Louis International Film Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 9-10

Tickets: Free to $14.00/ $10.00 for Cinema St. Louis members and students

Venues and times vary. Check website for full schedule

The festival provides an opportunity for St. Louis filmgoers to view the finest in world cinema — international films, documentaries, American indies, and shorts that can only be seen on the big screen at the festival.

https://www.cinemastlouis.org/festival-home