Family of three escapes Wildwood house fire 

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A family of three safely escaped from a Wildwood house fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the engulfed home on Acacia Drive just before midnight.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire blowing through the roof of the home. At some point, the blaze became so intense that several other fire departments were called in to assist along with water tankers to battle the fire.

Fire crews said the home has significant damage and is a total loss.

The local red Cross is working to help find the family a temporary place to stay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.