14-year-old shot in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old male teen in north St. Louis County. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Tigre Terrace.

Officers arriving on the scene made contact with the teen who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower torso. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the teen was walking on El Tigre Terrace when he was shot.

Investigators are trying to determine where and who shot the teen.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the [police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).