Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, MO - A fight turned deadly in Valley Park overnight. St. Louis County Police were called to the 700 block of Vest Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of two neighbors arguing. Police say one neighbor stabbed another and a third neighbor who tried to intervene was hurt in the process. That person suffered minor injuries.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 the initial victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A suspect was identified and was arrested a short time later in the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police are asking anyone with information on this incident, to call them or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).