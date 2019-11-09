Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Valley Park

Posted 7:56 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49PM, November 9, 2019
VALLEY PARK, MO - A fight turned deadly in Valley Park overnight. St. Louis County Police were called to the 700 block of Vest Avenue around 1:45 a.m.  Saturday for a report of two neighbors arguing. Police say one neighbor stabbed another and a third neighbor who tried to intervene was hurt in the process.  That person suffered minor injuries.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 the initial victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A suspect was identified and was arrested a short time later in the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police are asking anyone with information on this incident, to call them or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

