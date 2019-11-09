CENTREVILL, Il. - A Centreville home is destroyed by a fire. It happened on South 54th Street late Friday night. St. Clair County emergency management says both the Camp Jackson and Golden Garden fire departments were called to the scene. No word on what sparked the fire or on any possible injuries.
Centreville home destroyed by fire late Friday
-
A brush fire in Southern California exploded to over 3,000 acres in just a few hours
-
St. Louis couple homeless after fire destroys home
-
Vacant house goes up in flames overnight in north St. Louis
-
California wildfires prompt more evacuations as PG&E shuts off power to almost 1 million customers
-
Vacant home destroyed in Fair Avenue fire
-
-
Family of three escapes Wildwood house fire
-
Woman reunited with heirloom ring after wildfire destroys home
-
Vacant house fire spreads to neighboring home in East St. Louis
-
LeBron James and family forced from home by California wildfire
-
Dashcam video shows moment Los Angeles wildfire began
-
-
California governor declares statewide emergency as Kincade Fire grows to 50,000 acres
-
Colder weather arrives in time for Oktoberfest at Soulard Market
-
Southern Illinois man sentenced for 2017 first-degree murder