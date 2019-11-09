Centreville home destroyed by fire late Friday

November 9, 2019
Data pix.

CENTREVILL, Il. - A Centreville home is destroyed by a fire. It happened on South 54th Street late Friday night. St. Clair County emergency management says both the Camp Jackson and Golden Garden fire departments were called to the scene. No word on what sparked the fire or on any possible injuries.

