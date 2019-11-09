Circus Harmony builds character and expands the community

Posted 8:08 am, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, November 9, 2019
Data pix.

Circus Harmony is a social circus based at the City Museum that builds character and expands community by helping children defy gravity, soar with confidence and leap over social barriers, all at the same time. Jessicia Hentoff, Artistic Executive Director of Circus Harmony and several youth circus performers, demonstrate the work of the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.