Circus Harmony builds character and expands the community

Circus Harmony is a social circus based at the City Museum that builds character and expands community by helping children defy gravity, soar with confidence and leap over social barriers, all at the same time. Jessicia Hentoff, Artistic Executive Director of Circus Harmony and several youth circus performers, demonstrate the work of the program.
