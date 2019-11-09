Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas

An NTSB investigation has concluded that a September 7 plane crash in Turkey, TX was the result the pilot???s attempt to use his crop duster in a ???gender reveal??? stunt, an accident report states.
The pilot, 49-year-old Raj L. Horan of Plainview, Texas, was flying his plane at a low altitude and dumped 350 gallons of pink water as part of a gender reveal flight for a friend, according to an NTSB interview with Horan. After the water was dumped, the plane ???got too slow??? and immediately stalled, Horan told the NTSB.
According to the report and social media posts from local first-responders, Horan was uninjured in the crash but the plane???s one passenger sustained minor injuries. According the NTSB report, the plan was only designed for one occupant.
This incident is the latest in a string of ???gender reveal??? stunts gone wrong. In late October, a family in Iowa inadvertently created a pipe bomb that killed a family member when it was detonated at a gender reveal party. Last year, a Arizona man was ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution after an exploding target that was part of a gender reveal stunt sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres.
