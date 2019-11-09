Investigators probing death of man found in Spanish Lake motel room

Posted 8:01 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, November 9, 2019

Data pix.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A homicide investigation is underway in north St. Louis County after a police officer discovered the body of a male victim inside a room at the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The victim has not been identified. Police have not released a motive and reportedly the suspect remains at large. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477

