Patrons enjoy outdoor activities during last taste of Fall

ST. LOUIS - From Forest Park to the Saint Louis Zoo, to the Delmar Loop, the streets were packed and people were able to enjoy the day with a few less layers.

The temperatures crept up just a bit just in time for people to enjoy the weekend.

“We went to the zoo, got some ice cream, and chilled on Art Hill to watch the sunset,” said Max Harris who was walking in Forest Park.

It was the last chance for Fall feelings as the Saint Louis area reached the 60’s.

In Forest Park, people rode bikes, walked dogs, and relaxed.

“Earlier this week, I was going to class bundling up,” Harris said. “It was nice to see the sun out and wear a lighter jacket.”

As the sun went down, it was the same scene over in the Delmar Loop.

Plenty of people took advantage of a milder day.

The traffic was noticeably heavier as more people went out on the town with no need to brave the biting winds.

Some said they are ready for the potential record-setting weather, others said not so much.

“We knew it will be the last chance we had to hang out outside without freezing!”