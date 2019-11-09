Police investigating fatal crash on I-55 near Weber Road

Posted 8:45 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, November 9, 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 33-year-old St. Louis man. Police say Tommie Jackson of Beale Street died early Saturday just after 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle he was driving veered off I-55 southbound near Weber Road.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate speed and crashed into two trees, causing the car to break in half.

Emergency crews pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.

Accident reconstruction has taken over the investigation.

