Shooting leaves one dead, 2 wounded at north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS – One person is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at a bar located in north St. Louis early Saturday. The triple shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at Upper Level bar located on North Grand Boulevard.

Police say one man was killed in the bar and two others suffered gunshot wounds. One victim is listed in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.