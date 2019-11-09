× St. Louis County road closure may impact you for the next three weeks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Berry Road in Glendale will be closed between Brownell Avenue and Gramercy Place the next three Saturdays: November 9, 16 and 23, from 7 AM to 4:30 PM, so that Ameren can begin prep work for the Berry Road Sidewalk Project. This is to remove trees near power lines adjacent to the roadway. It is recommended that drivers plan alternate routes and allow for extra time to your commute. Drivers are advised to use West Kirkham Avenue to North Sappington Road to West Lockwood Avenue as an alternate to the route.